GPO Seeks Permission to Produce Favipiravir in Thailand





BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is seeking the patent for Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19, to obtain the right to manufacture it in Thailand.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was closely monitoring the treatment of Covid-19 patients so he could swiftly order actions regarding the procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

