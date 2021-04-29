April 29, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

GPO Seeks Permission to Produce Favipiravir in Thailand

1 min read
32 mins ago TN
Coloured test tubes in a laboratory

Coloured test tubes in a laboratory. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is seeking the patent for Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19, to obtain the right to manufacture it in Thailand.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was closely monitoring the treatment of Covid-19 patients so he could swiftly order actions regarding the procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Local AstraZeneca COVID vaccine ready by June

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 1,871 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Thursday

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mandatory to Wear Face Mask Extended to 63 Provinces

18 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Local AstraZeneca COVID vaccine ready by June

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 1,871 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Thursday

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mandatory to Wear Face Mask Extended to 63 Provinces

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Initial COVID-19 Vaccination for 16m People To Start on May 1

23 mins ago TN