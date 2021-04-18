April 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Government to procure two million Favipiravir anti-viral tablets

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital. Photo: pxhere. CC0.


Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has recently entered into contract negotiations to procure one million tablets of Favipiravir, and anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and is negotiating for the purchase of another million tablets, Disease Control Department Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong said today (Sunday).

He assured that there are still about 500,000 tablets available, which is sufficient to meet the current demand of about 10,000 tablets a day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government rushing to find more vaccines for Thais as COVID surges

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok COVID spike sparks alcohol ban, venue closures

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Government to procure two million Favipiravir anti-viral tablets

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Strong Quakes Measuring 6.2 and 5.8 Hit Taiwan

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Temple in Bangkok celebrates funerals in life to attract good luck

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

6 hours ago TN