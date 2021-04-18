Government to procure two million Favipiravir anti-viral tablets





Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has recently entered into contract negotiations to procure one million tablets of Favipiravir, and anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and is negotiating for the purchase of another million tablets, Disease Control Department Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong said today (Sunday).

He assured that there are still about 500,000 tablets available, which is sufficient to meet the current demand of about 10,000 tablets a day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

