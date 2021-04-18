Two Strong Quakes Measuring 6.2 and 5.8 Hit Taiwan





An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Taiwan at 22:11 local time, the Central Weather Bureau announced on Sunday. The epicentre of the seismic event was registered 19 km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 15 km.

Taiwan is relatively frequently hit by earthquakes, as the island is located near the Ring of Fire – a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean with extremely high seismic activity.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



