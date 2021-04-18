April 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two Strong Quakes Measuring 6.2 and 5.8 Hit Taiwan

1 min read
12 mins ago TN
Kaohsiung City in Taiwan

Kaohsiung City in Taiwan at night. Photo: tingyaoh (Pixabay).


An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Taiwan at 22:11 local time, the Central Weather Bureau announced on Sunday. The epicentre of the seismic event was registered 19 km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 15 km.

Taiwan is relatively frequently hit by earthquakes, as the island is located near the Ring of Fire – a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean with extremely high seismic activity.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

India under Siege from COVID-19, Hospitals Overwhelmed

6 hours ago TN
2 min read

Parallel Myanmar Government Launched to Challenge Military Junta

1 day ago TN
2 min read

Violence Mars Ramadan Start in Southern Philippines

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Government to procure two million Favipiravir anti-viral tablets

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Strong Quakes Measuring 6.2 and 5.8 Hit Taiwan

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Temple in Bangkok celebrates funerals in life to attract good luck

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

6 hours ago TN