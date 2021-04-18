Two Strong Quakes Measuring 6.2 and 5.8 Hit Taiwan

Two Strong Quakes Measuring 6.2 and 5.8 Hit Taiwan1 min read
An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Taiwan at 22:11 local time, the Central Weather Bureau announced on Sunday. The epicentre of the seismic event was registered 19 km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 15 km.
Taiwan is relatively frequently hit by earthquakes, as the island is located near the Ring of Fire – a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean with extremely high seismic activity.
