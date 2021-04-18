Temple in Bangkok celebrates funerals in life to attract good luck

Temple in Bangkok celebrates funerals in life to attract good luck1 min read
Wat Bang Na Nai, a Buddhist temple in Bang Na District of Bangkok celebrates funerals for living persons, where the devotees seek to purge their bad luck and attract fortune through a ceremony in which they lie for a while inside a coffin covered by a sheet.
From a dais, the Buddhist monk recites a series of prayers and instructions to guide the devotees through the different stages of the solemn ritual, for which they have to make at least three small monetary donations.
After prostrating themselves in front of the prelate, the devotees place themselves in front of the coffin, while holding a bouquet of flowers in their hands, and with a firm step, always starting with the right leg, they enter the coffin and lie on their backs and facing west, to represent his funeral.
