Thai FDA discourages use of rapid test kits to assess immunity after COVID vaccination





Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised against the use of commercial rapid antibody test kits to assess immunity after vaccination, due to their unreliability and possible false results.

FDA Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Surachoke Tangvivat explained today that the rapid test kits may not be searching for the same antibodies the production of which the vaccine triggers, thus the possibility of false results.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

