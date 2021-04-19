April 19, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai FDA discourages use of rapid test kits to assess immunity after COVID vaccination

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube. Photo: fernando zhiminaicela / Pîxabay.


Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised against the use of commercial rapid antibody test kits to assess immunity after vaccination, due to their unreliability and possible false results.

FDA Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Surachoke Tangvivat explained today that the rapid test kits may not be searching for the same antibodies the production of which the vaccine triggers, thus the possibility of false results.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID: Alarm rises over hospital bed shortage

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

COVID cases fall to 1,394 on Monday, 3 more deaths

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Government to procure two million Favipiravir anti-viral tablets

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID: Alarm rises over hospital bed shortage

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

COVID cases fall to 1,394 on Monday, 3 more deaths

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai Red Zones Expand to 7 Districts

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai FDA discourages use of rapid test kits to assess immunity after COVID vaccination

2 hours ago TN