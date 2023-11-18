Long-tail Boat Capsizes after Arriving with Tourists on Island in Krabi
A long-tail boat capsized after foreign tourists arrived on an island in the Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Mueang Krabi.
Australian and Myanmar Tourists in Krabi Rescued after Long-Tail Boat Engine Malfunction
The head of the Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr. Yuttapong Damsrisuk told the Phuket Express that on Friday (November 17th) they were notified from staffers at the Mai Pai Island (Bamboo Island) about the incident. The long-tail boat was travelling with six foreign tourists from the Phi Phi Don Island to the Mai Pai Island.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
