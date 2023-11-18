Long-tail Boat Capsizes after Arriving with Tourists on Island in Krabi

A long-tail boat capsized after foreign tourists arrived on an island in the Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Mueang Krabi.

Australian and Myanmar Tourists in Krabi Rescued after Long-Tail Boat Engine Malfunction

The head of the Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr. Yuttapong Damsrisuk told the Phuket Express that on Friday (November 17th) they were notified from staffers at the Mai Pai Island (Bamboo Island) about the incident. The long-tail boat was travelling with six foreign tourists from the Phi Phi Don Island to the Mai Pai Island.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts