Filipino Man Arrested at Don Mueang Airport After Allegedly Raping Daughter

A wanted Filipino suspect in his home country was arrested at the Don Mueang International Airport after he allegedly raped his 7-year-old daughter for years before hiding in Thailand.

Filipino man arrested in Phuket for 252 days of overstay

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN Media that they were contacted from the Filipino Police about a suspect identified only as Mr. Joe, 47, a Filipino national, who is a wanted suspect in his country. He allegedly raped his own daughter since she was 7-years-old. Her mother had filed a report to Filipino police.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts