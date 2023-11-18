}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Filipino Man Arrested at Don Mueang Airport After Allegedly Raping Daughter

TN November 18, 2023 0
Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2

Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2 Departure area. Photo: Terence Ong.

A wanted Filipino suspect in his home country was arrested at the Don Mueang International Airport after he allegedly raped his 7-year-old daughter for years before hiding in Thailand.

Filipino man arrested in Phuket for 252 days of overstay

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN Media that they were contacted from the Filipino Police about a suspect identified only as Mr. Joe, 47, a Filipino national, who is a wanted suspect in his country. He allegedly raped his own daughter since she was 7-years-old. Her mother had filed a report to Filipino police.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

