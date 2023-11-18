}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Moroccan Man Arrested For Allegedly Working Illegally at Cannabis Shop in Phuket

TN November 18, 2023 0
The word Cannabis written on a chalkboard

The word Cannabis written on a blackboard. Photo: Nick Youngson / Picpedia.

A 28-year-old Moroccan man was arrested after he was allegedly found working in a cannabis shop in Patong without a legal work permit.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested an unidentified 28-year-old Moroccan man. He was arrested at a cannabis shop on the Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road and was taken to the Patong Police Station to face charges of working without permission.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

favicon tn b

TN

