Moroccan Man Arrested For Allegedly Working Illegally at Cannabis Shop in Phuket

A 28-year-old Moroccan man was arrested after he was allegedly found working in a cannabis shop in Patong without a legal work permit.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested an unidentified 28-year-old Moroccan man. He was arrested at a cannabis shop on the Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road and was taken to the Patong Police Station to face charges of working without permission.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

