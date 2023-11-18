Moroccan Man Arrested For Allegedly Working Illegally at Cannabis Shop in Phuket
A 28-year-old Moroccan man was arrested after he was allegedly found working in a cannabis shop in Patong without a legal work permit.
Catalan police search for Moroccan bus driver planning attack on Christmas Day in Barcelona
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested an unidentified 28-year-old Moroccan man. He was arrested at a cannabis shop on the Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road and was taken to the Patong Police Station to face charges of working without permission.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!