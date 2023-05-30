Eight Coalition Allies Meets for Smooth Transition









BANGKOK, May 30 (TNA) – An eight party alliance, led by the Move Forward party meets to discuss co-working plans during the transition period before the new government is formed.

Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government

After the eight coaltion partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) listing 23 points they have agreed to achieve last week, they have met for the first time to discuss work guidelines. The meeting venue is at the Prachachat Party head office.

TNA

