Fire Breaks Out at Pattaya Condominium, Causing Extensive Damage

A fire broke out at the Center Condotel condominium on Pattaya South Road in the early hours of May 17th, causing extensive damage to one unit and prompting the evacuation of the building’s residents.

Fire Near Condominium in Phuket Alarms Residents

The fire was reported at around 3:36 AM, prompting a response from firefighters and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers. Upon their arrival, authorities found flames burning on the 12th floor. The flames were spreading to the 13th floor, with smoke billowing into the sky.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!