Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire Breaks Out at Pattaya Condominium, Causing Extensive Damage

TN

A fire broke out at the Center Condotel condominium on Pattaya South Road in the early hours of May 17th, causing extensive damage to one unit and prompting the evacuation of the building’s residents.

Fire Near Condominium in Phuket Alarms Residents

The fire was reported at around 3:36 AM, prompting a response from firefighters and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers. Upon their arrival, authorities found flames burning on the 12th floor. The flames were spreading to the 13th floor, with smoke billowing into the sky.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply