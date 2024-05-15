Fire Near Condominium in Phuket Alarms Residents

Fire fighters from the Wichit Municipality were notified of the fire at 1:40 P.M. on Tuesday (May 14th). They arrived at the scene behind a department store and near a condominium with multiple fire engines. Lots of black smoke could be seen from far away. The fire had engulfed old tires and spread widely.

Firefighters quickly controlled the fire. No injuries or property damages were reported. It is believed that someone might have set fire to the old tires but finally the fire was brought under control.

