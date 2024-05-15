Russian and Nigerians arrested for drug dealing in Phuket

One Russian and three Nigerian men have been arrested for allegedly selling the illicit drugs cocaine, ecstasy and crystal meth in Phuket.

Two Nigerian Men Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Selling Cocaine

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau, released details to reporters on Wednesday. He alleged three of the suspects colluded in distributing cocaine to customers last weekend.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!