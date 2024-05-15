Rainy night in Patong, Phuket.

Russian and Nigerians arrested for drug dealing in Phuket

One Russian and three Nigerian men have been arrested for allegedly selling the illicit drugs cocaine, ecstasy and crystal meth in Phuket.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau, released details to reporters on Wednesday. He alleged three of the suspects colluded in distributing cocaine to customers last weekend.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

