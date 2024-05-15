Israeli Tourist Robbed and Abandoned by Motorcycle Taxi in Sattahip

An elderly Israeli tourist, Mr. Albert Mahlev, reported being abandoned and robbed by a motorcycle taxi driver during a sightseeing trip to Sattahip, Chonburi, Thailand on May 13th.

Mr. Mahlev was discovered sitting alone at a roadside shop on Sukhumvit Road. He had traveled from Pattaya to Sattahip, having hired a motorcycle taxi from Soi Buakhao in Pattaya. Local sources indicate that the driver left him stranded at an intersection on Sukhumvit Road and fled with his mobile phone.

Mr. Mahlev waited by the roadside for help. Concerned local residents eventually contacted Sattahip Police Station. Tourist police from Pattaya and Sattahip came to his aid and escorted him to the police station for further questioning.

The Deputy Inspector of Sattahip Police Station, stated that Mr. Mahlev initially had trouble providing detailed information due to language difficulties. Authorities are currently seeking an interpreter to assist in gathering more details from him.

The local police are now investigating the incident and are urging any witnesses to come forward with information that could help identify the motorcycle taxi driver involved.

