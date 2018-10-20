Tesla Model 3
Tesla Just Dropped “Full Self-Driving” Mode From the Model 3

October 20, 2018

Can Tesla cars drive themselves?

The flagship electric car company’s answer to that question has been confusing — which has ended in disaster on a number of occasions.

But now we have clarity. The order page for the new Tesla Model 3 doesn’t feature the much-hyped “Full Self-Driving Capability” that promised customers “all you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go.” CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the feature caused “too much confusion.”

Removing the feature will certainly sting for potential Tesla buyers. Especially in light of the $7,500 tax credit that Tesla no longer guarantees after October 15.

Victor Tangermann
Futurism

