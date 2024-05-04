Traffic on a Pattaya road.

4-Year-Old Estonian Boy Killed After Being Run Over by Pickup Truck in Pattaya

A 4-year-old Estonian boy died after being struck and run over by a pickup truck in a village in Pattaya on the evening of May 13th, 2024.

The tragic accident took place at 5 PM on the day in question within the Suksiri village of Soi Bunsamphan, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers rushed to the scene upon receiving the report to find a group of residents circling the body of the victim, a 4-year-old Estonian boy, lying on the road.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

