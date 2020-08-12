Allegedly drunk businesswoman arrested for trying to run over pedestrians in Bangkok





A black Mercedes Benz was reportedly seen swerving and trying to ram pedestrians from Khae Rai Intersection to Rama 6 road of Bangkok yesterday, August 11, around 11:00 PM.

Good Samaritans and rescue volunteers attempted to stop the vehicle along the way but failed. The hit-and-run incident eventually ended an hour later when the car crashed into another vehicle near Tao Poon MRT station.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

