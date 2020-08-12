August 12, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Allegedly drunk businesswoman arrested for trying to run over pedestrians in Bangkok

1 min read
38 mins ago TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

City skyline from the Sathorn Unique Tower in Bangkok. Photo: Alexander Blecher, blecher.info.


A black Mercedes Benz was reportedly seen swerving and trying to ram pedestrians from Khae Rai Intersection to Rama 6 road of Bangkok yesterday, August 11, around 11:00 PM.

Good Samaritans and rescue volunteers attempted to stop the vehicle along the way but failed. The hit-and-run incident eventually ended an hour later when the car crashed into another vehicle near Tao Poon MRT station.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Allegedly drunk businesswoman arrested for trying to run over pedestrians in Bangkok 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DSI Seizes Fake Brand-Name Goods Worth over 100 Million Baht

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Protest leaders detained at Huai Kwang police station

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Police find cameras, other gear, believed from shootout casino

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Student union defiant as Monday’s protest raises concerns of political violence

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Logs 5 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Allegedly drunk businesswoman arrested for trying to run over pedestrians in Bangkok

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

Schools in Thailand to Resume On-Site Classes on August 13

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close