BANGKOK, July 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has appointed a probe panel to review the fatal 2012 hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya that have been dropped.

The high-profile case has caused public anger after it was revealed last Friday that public prosecutors decided to drop all charges against Vorayuth.

