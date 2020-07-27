July 27, 2020

Prayut uncomfortable with the prosecutor’s decision to drop Red Bull heir case

Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is reported to be uncomfortable with the widespread public criticism of the decision, by public prosecutors, not to pursue the case against Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya over the hit-and-run case, in which a serving police officer was killed.

Government spokesperson Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat said today (Monday) that the Prime Minister has denied any involvement or interference with the prosecutors’ handling of the case, as is being implied by some critics.

