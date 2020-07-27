Prayut uncomfortable with the prosecutor’s decision to drop Red Bull heir case

Prayut uncomfortable with the prosecutor’s decision to drop Red Bull heir case1 min read
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is reported to be uncomfortable with the widespread public criticism of the decision, by public prosecutors, not to pursue the case against Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya over the hit-and-run case, in which a serving police officer was killed.
Government spokesperson Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat said today (Monday) that the Prime Minister has denied any involvement or interference with the prosecutors’ handling of the case, as is being implied by some critics.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World