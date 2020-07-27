Prayut uncomfortable with the prosecutor’s decision to drop Red Bull heir case





Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is reported to be uncomfortable with the widespread public criticism of the decision, by public prosecutors, not to pursue the case against Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya over the hit-and-run case, in which a serving police officer was killed.

Government spokesperson Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat said today (Monday) that the Prime Minister has denied any involvement or interference with the prosecutors’ handling of the case, as is being implied by some critics.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



