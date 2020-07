Pattaya – A motorbike taxi driver was shot dead after dropping his passenger off at noon today in South Pattaya.

Lieutenant Colonel Tammanchit Sitthisart of the Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident just before noon in Soi 17 at the back of the Mueang Pattaya School 8, near the Walking Street area.

By Adam Judd

