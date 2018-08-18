Pattaya City Police caught on camera accepting fines directly with no receipt

Our reporters and staff had brought to their attention a hidden video taken on Saturday, August 11th in which a tourist who was accused of littering on Bali Hai Pier directly gave a nearby police officer who witnessed the littering a fine of several thousand baht.
The video has caused the Acting head of Special Affairs, Mr. Kripal Wichet to speak directly with the media about the incident. Additionally, Mr. Abhist Vejjajiva has directly ordered the investigation and reappointment of the officer involved in the video incident.
