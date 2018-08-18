Tour bus operator drives his bus into roadside ditch, blames Google Maps for leading him into it





An empty tour bus fell into a drainage ditch on the side of the road in Chonburi province last night due to “bad directions from Google Maps,” claimed the driver of the bus.

Tragul Boonmak said that he drove right into the ditch after following Google GPS navigation, which instructed him to make a left on Sukhumvit Road, T News reported.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article