Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi
Pattaya

Tour bus operator drives his bus into roadside ditch, blames Google Maps for leading him into it

By TN / August 18, 2018

An empty tour bus fell into a drainage ditch on the side of the road in Chonburi province last night due to “bad directions from Google Maps,” claimed the driver of the bus.

Tragul Boonmak said that he drove right into the ditch after following Google GPS navigation, which instructed him to make a left on Sukhumvit Road, T News reported.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

