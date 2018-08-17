Taiwanese, Malaysian, Thai drug dealers sentenced to death

A court has sentenced a Taiwanese man, a Malaysian man and two Thai women to death for dealing 281 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine three years ago.
The four were Cheng Mi Hsu, 70, of Taiwanese nationality, Wiparat Karndee, a 51-year-old Chiang Mai native, Tun Hun Seong from Malaysia and Walaipan Petchpong, 66, from Chiang Rai.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
