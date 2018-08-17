Suthep challenges NACC to send his alleged graft case to Supreme Court





Action Coalition for Thailand (Ruam Palang Prachachart Thai) party co-founder Suthep Thaugsuban on Thursday urged the National Anti-Corruption Commission to have the corruption against him sent to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Offices.

The former leader of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee was accused of malfeasance while in office in connection with the construction of 163 apartment buildings for police and 396 police stations throughout the country. Mr Suthep said that the longer the case was delayed, the greater the damage rendered to his reputation and political popularity by the accusation.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

