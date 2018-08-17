Along with Suthep, the monk Buddha Issara was one of the leaders of Bangkok Shutdown protests
Ex-monk Phra Buddha Isara too ill to show in court

By TN / August 17, 2018

The former Phra Buddha Isara was a no-show at the Criminal Court on Thursday. He was due to attend to enter a plea for his role in the anti-Yingluck Shinawatra government protest in 2014.

Suwit Thongprasert, 59, as he is also known, was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment of a herniated disc as soon as he was released from Bangkok Remand Prison late on Wednesday, said his lawyer, Thirayut Suwankesorn.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

