PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – A 51-year-old man accused of attempted sexual assault of a child was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a workers’ shelter in Bang Saphan Noi district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pramuan Chua-cha-em, wanted on an arrest warrant on three charges including attempted sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST