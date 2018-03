Activist monk Phra Buddha Isara and 16 members of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) were on Wednesday (March 14) indicated by the special public prosecutor with eight criminal charges, including treason and terrorism for their role in the “Bangkok Shutdown” anti-government protest in 2013.

Earlier on Jan 24, nine PDRC core leaders, headed by Suthep Thaugsuban were indicted with similar charges by the special public prosecutor.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS