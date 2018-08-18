Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket
Phuket

Phuket law office raided over nominee land deals for foreigners

By TN / August 18, 2018

PHUKET: Officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) raided a legal consultancy in Phuket on Wednesday (Aug 15) on suspicion of using nominee shareholders and breach of the Foreign Business Act by transacting land transfers.

The office, located in Soi Bangtao 1 in Cherng Talay, was the Phuket branch of DFDL, which promotes itself as “Unique value propositions and innovative solutions… DFDL specializes in regional legal, tax and investment advisory expertise focused on South and Southeast Asia.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

