Mountain run-off on a road caused by floods
Main Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai highway cut by run-off

Mountain run-off hit and washed out three sections of the main Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai road early on Saturday.

The Doi Saket police station in Chiang Rai was alerted at 3am that the run-off had taken out sections of the highway No 118 at the kilometre markers 43, 35 and 17, making the road impassable.

