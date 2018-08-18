Main Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai highway cut by run-off





Mountain run-off hit and washed out three sections of the main Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai road early on Saturday.

The Doi Saket police station in Chiang Rai was alerted at 3am that the run-off had taken out sections of the highway No 118 at the kilometre markers 43, 35 and 17, making the road impassable.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

