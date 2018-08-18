Surgeon receives stolen surgical glasses back after Facebook appeal





KHON KAEN: A surgeon burst into tears after his 80,000-baht surgical glasses stolen by a thief were returned to him.

Thiti Chanmayka, a cardiac surgeon at Khon Kaen University’s Srinargind Hospital, thanked all people for their help.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article