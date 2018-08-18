Nan hit by flash floods due to Bebinca storm





NAN, 17 August 2018 (NNT) – Heavy downpours on Thursday night caused flash foods in many villages in three districts of Nan province, forcing an evacuation of villagers of Santisuk district, while a villager was electrocuted in Pua district.

The heavy rain was influenced by tropical storm “Bebinca” which is now covering the upper part of Vietnam and moving slowly in the westerly direction. The storm is expected to weaken into a depression and reach Laos on August 18.

