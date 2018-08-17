Heavy Rain expected over next three days in Pattaya as Tropical Storm Bebinca hits Vietnam





Tropical Storm Bebinca is heading towards Vietnam and Laos and with it heavy rains and thunderstorms which are predicted to heavy impact thirty six provinces in Thailand, including Chon Buri and Pattaya.

At 4 am this morning, tropical storm “Bebinca” was 400 kilometres northeast of Hanoi, Vietnam, with a maximum sustained wind of about 70km/hour. The storm was moving in the westerly direction at the speed of 16km/hr. It is expected to reach upper Vietnam tomorrow.

The Pattaya News

