Russian Phuket expat hunted as mastermind of B100mn crypto fraud





PHUKET: A Russian expat living in Phuket is believed to be the mastermind behind the online foreign-currency exchange (‘Forex’) trading scam operated through the SiamOption.com website that has lured 1.4 million people to invest hundreds of millions of baht.

The news was revealed by Tourist Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn yesterday (Aug 15) in announcing the arrest of 19 suspects involved in the scam in co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket.

By The Phuket News

