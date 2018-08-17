Physical bitcoin coin
Phuket

Russian Phuket expat hunted as mastermind of B100mn crypto fraud

By TN / August 17, 2018

PHUKET: A Russian expat living in Phuket is believed to be the mastermind behind the online foreign-currency exchange (‘Forex’) trading scam operated through the SiamOption.com website that has lured 1.4 million people to invest hundreds of millions of baht.

The news was revealed by Tourist Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn yesterday (Aug 15) in announcing the arrest of 19 suspects involved in the scam in co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close