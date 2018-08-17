Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin dies aged 76





PanARMENIAN.Net – Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has died at 76, Sky News says.

Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday, August 16. The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.

One of the world’s best known soul singers, her she is understood to have passed away at her home in Detroit, Michigan.

She had cancelled recent shows due to ill health, and was later reported to be seriously ill.

Franklin announced her partial retirement last year, saying she would release one last album and perform at “some select things.”

Her most recent performance was in November last year at Sir Elton John’s Aids Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala in New York.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article