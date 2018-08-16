Body found floating off Kata Beach

PHUKET: Officials are hoping to identify the body of a man found floating off Kata beach earlier today (Aug 15).
The body was discovered at 1pm and brought ashore by Navy personnel posted at the Marine Rescue Unit stationed at the beach.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
