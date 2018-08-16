Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket
Body found floating off Kata Beach

By TN / August 16, 2018

PHUKET: Officials are hoping to identify the body of a man found floating off Kata beach earlier today (Aug 15).

The body was discovered at 1pm and brought ashore by Navy personnel posted at the Marine Rescue Unit stationed at the beach.

