Rangsit Canal
Bangkok

Mystery body found in Pathum Thani canal

By TN / August 8, 2018

The body of an unidentified man was found floating in an irrigation canal in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district on Wednesday morning.

A passer-by spotted the body near a public park in Moo 3 village in Tambon Bueng Nam Rak and called the police.

