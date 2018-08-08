Mystery body found in Pathum Thani canal





The body of an unidentified man was found floating in an irrigation canal in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district on Wednesday morning.

A passer-by spotted the body near a public park in Moo 3 village in Tambon Bueng Nam Rak and called the police.

By The Nation

