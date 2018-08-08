Buildings in Mecca
Saudi Arabia Executes, Crucifies Man Convicted of Murder

By TN / August 8, 2018

For the first time in eight years, Saudi Arabia has crucified a man’s body as part of his punishment.

Elias Abulkalaam Jamaleddeen of Myanmar was executed on Wednesday in Mecca, the Saudi Press Agency reported, although it didn’t specify the nature of his execution. His body was subsequently publicly displayed post-mortem on a cross. Most executions in Saudi Arabia are performed by beheading the condemned with a sword.

Although Saudi Arabia has the third-highest number of capital punishments per year in the world, according to Amnesty International, crucifixions remain extremely rare. Only China and Iran execute more people per year.

