Woman injured as 4-tonne steel pipe falls on car





Two women narrowly escaped death when a steel pipe weighing four tonnes fell onto the bonnet of their car while they were trapped in traffic on Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at 5.30pm on the Bang Khun Non local road heading to Charansanitwong Road in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district.

