Olympic marksman Jakkrit’s wife acquitted for his murder





Nithiwadee Phucharoenyos, a doctor widely known as “Mor Nim”, accused of murdering her husband and former Olympic marksman Jakkrit Panichpatikum in 2013, was today acquitted by the Appeals Court which reversed the Criminal Court’s death sentence.

She is one of the five defendants accused of colluding to kill Jakkrit. The other four are Jeerasak Klinkhlai, 47, the alleged gunman, Mrs Surang Duangchinda, 76, Santi Thongsem, 32, a lawyer, and Tawatchai Phetchote, 35, a motorcycle driver.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

