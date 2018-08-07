Supreme Court of Thailand
News

Olympic marksman Jakkrit’s wife acquitted for his murder

By TN / August 7, 2018

Nithiwadee Phucharoenyos, a doctor widely known as “Mor Nim”, accused of murdering her husband and former Olympic marksman Jakkrit Panichpatikum in 2013, was today acquitted by the Appeals Court which reversed the Criminal Court’s death sentence.

She is one of the five defendants accused of colluding to kill Jakkrit. The other four are Jeerasak Klinkhlai, 47, the alleged gunman, Mrs Surang Duangchinda, 76, Santi Thongsem, 32, a lawyer, and Tawatchai Phetchote, 35, a motorcycle driver.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close