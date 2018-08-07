Thaksin’s trial to begin without him





Without the defendant showing up, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions agreed Tuesday to hear testimonies from six plaintiff witnesses in the case against fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra over his role in the 2003 Thai Petrochemical Industry (TPI) scandal.

The testimonies were requested by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is acting as the plaintiff. Meanwhile, nobody from the defendants’ side came to the court.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

