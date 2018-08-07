Spanish Fighter Jet Accidentally Fires Missile Over S Estonia – Estonian Army





TALLINN (Sputnik) – A Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon 2000 jet on Tuesday accidentally fired an air-to-air missile during its training flight over southern Estonia, the Baltic state’s Defense Forces said in a statement.

“The AIM-120 AMRAAM missile is equipped with the self-destruction mechanism which ensures that it is destroyed while in the air in case of an accidental launch. However, it cannot be ruled out that the missile hit the ground. The missile, launched by the Spanish crew during a training flight near the Otepaa town, is 3.7 meters [12 feet] long, its diameter is 19 centimeters [7 inches],” the statement read.

The Defense Forces asked those who might find the missile or its parts to report the location to the authorities.

