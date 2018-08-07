This Book About the History of Ferrari Costs More Than a Car





$30,000 may not buy you a new Ferrari, but it’s enough to cover the cost of this limited edition book on the history of the iconic sports car brand.

Before you freak out about the price, you should know that it includes a beautifully sculptured steel and chrome book stand, as well as an aluminum display case for the incredibly rare book. Together, the two artistic pieces created by designer Marc Newson are supposed to emulate the legendary Ferrari 12-cylinder engine. Titled simply ‘Ferrari’, the book itself is described as a “massive tome” and includes loads of photographs from the Ferrari archive that tell the history of the luxury Italian brand.

A total of 1,947 books will be sold, out of which only 250 come with the $30,000 price tag. These ultra-rare items will only be offered to museums and veteran Ferrari collectors with an impressive history of owning the brand’s sports cars. So even if you have money to burn, unless certain conditions are met, you won’t be able to get your hands on this epic book.

Full story: odditycentral.com

By Spooky

Oddity Central

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article