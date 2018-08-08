Alleged Russian Murderer wanted by Interpol captured in Pattaya





Pattaya – Yesterday Morning, August 7th 2018, at 11:00AM Pattaya area Police, Under the direction of Lt. Gen. Songsiri Siri Suk, and the Chonburi Governor ordered the Deputy Police Department Thanat Khun Suksa Deputy PM in Chonburi to arrest Ivan Skiba, from Russia on a wanted Interpol warrant for murder.

The warrant had arrived to the attention of the police the prior day on a tip that Mr. Skiba was hiding in Pattaya. With cooperation from Immigration, Interpol and Russian Police Chonburi officials were able to locate Mr. Skiba within twelve hours.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article