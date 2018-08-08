Ya Ba tablets
Police nab drug gang leader and meth pills in Chaiyaphum

By TN / August 8, 2018

Police have arrested six suspects including alleged drug-trafficking gang leader Phusinthorn Jomtharak, along with over 68,000 methamphetamine pills in Chaiyaphum province.

Phusinthorn, a 24-year-old Nong Bua Dang district native, was nabbed on Tuesday while visiting a drug inmate friend at Chaiyaphum Prison, a press conference on Wednesday was told by Provincial Police Region 3 deputy chief Pol Maj-General Tantivachai and Chaiyaphum police chief Pol Maj-General Somphot Khomprang.

