Phuket expat rescues boy, 7, as storm surf prompts call to close beaches





PHUKET: An expat teacher at a Phuket school rescued a 7-year-old boy from surf at Nai Harn Beach on Monday (Aug 6), while the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) issued a notice today (Aug 8) recommending that Phuket’s exposed west coast beaches be closed to swimmers until current dangerous conditions subside.

The following warnings are in effect:

– High Surf

– Dangerous Shorebreak

– Severe Rip Currents

– High Winds

– Sudden Squalls

– Rapid Beach Erosion

“A warning means these conditions are imminent or are already occurring,” the statement read.

By The Phuket News

