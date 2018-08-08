Phuket expat rescues boy, 7, as storm surf prompts call to close beaches

PHUKET: An expat teacher at a Phuket school rescued a 7-year-old boy from surf at Nai Harn Beach on Monday (Aug 6), while the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) issued a notice today (Aug 8) recommending that Phuket’s exposed west coast beaches be closed to swimmers until current dangerous conditions subside.
The following warnings are in effect:
– High Surf
– Dangerous Shorebreak
– Severe Rip Currents
– High Winds
– Sudden Squalls
– Rapid Beach Erosion
“A warning means these conditions are imminent or are already occurring,” the statement read.
