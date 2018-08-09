Election: Latest NLA push ‘could delay poll’





The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) is considering asking the outgoing Election Commission (EC) to delay appointing poll inspectors and let the new commissioners who are pending royal endorsement take over the selection process.

The move, unveiled by NLA member and whip Somchai Sawaengkarn, is widely seen as an attempt to keep the heat off the regime after a group of NLA members reportedly plans to put forth legal amendments to effectively scrap the entire process.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NATTAYA CHETCHOTIROS & MONGKOL BANGPRAPA

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article