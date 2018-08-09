General elections in Thailand
News

Election: Latest NLA push ‘could delay poll’

By TN / August 9, 2018

The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) is considering asking the outgoing Election Commission (EC) to delay appointing poll inspectors and let the new commissioners who are pending royal endorsement take over the selection process.

The move, unveiled by NLA member and whip Somchai Sawaengkarn, is widely seen as an attempt to keep the heat off the regime after a group of NLA members reportedly plans to put forth legal amendments to effectively scrap the entire process.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NATTAYA CHETCHOTIROS & MONGKOL BANGPRAPA
BANGKOK POST

