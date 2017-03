BANGKOK, 11th March 2017 (NNT) – According to the Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC), the date of the highly-anticipated general election will be decided by the electoral body.

CDC chairperson Meechai Ruchuphan said today it is still unclear exactly when the general election will take place, but confirmed that it will be held in the twelve months following the promulgation of the permanent constitution.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil