Saturday, March 11, 2017
Home > News > Man Linked to Pedophilia in Thailand to Get Swiss Trial

Man Linked to Pedophilia in Thailand to Get Swiss Trial

Switzerland, Geneva skyline
TN News 0

GRUYERE, Switzerland — A Swiss man suspected of abusing more than 80 boys for over 20 years in Thailand will go on trial in Switzerland later this month, according to media reports.

The unidentified man has admitted to taking thousands of sexually explicit photos of the boys, according to prosecutors in an Al Jazeera story. The man will go before a court in Gruyere, Switzerland, on charges relating to trafficking, prostitution, pedophilia and child pornography.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Kaewta Ketbungkan

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Roof architecture within a Thai Buddhist temple

Thai Monk set up 201 centres ‘illegally’

Thailand detects low-level radiation in vegetables from Japan

Navy told to conduct more study about Chinese submarines

Leave a Reply