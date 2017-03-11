Man Linked to Pedophilia in Thailand to Get Swiss Trial

GRUYERE, Switzerland — A Swiss man suspected of abusing more than 80 boys for over 20 years in Thailand will go on trial in Switzerland later this month, according to media reports.

The unidentified man has admitted to taking thousands of sexually explicit photos of the boys, according to prosecutors in an Al Jazeera story. The man will go before a court in Gruyere, Switzerland, on charges relating to trafficking, prostitution, pedophilia and child pornography.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Kaewta Ketbungkan