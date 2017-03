The Department of Special Investigation on Friday announced an end to the search for Phra Dhammachayo after officials failed to locate the elusive former abbot of Wat Dhammakaya after 23 days of searches since February 16.

The DSI will also recommend through the justice minister the head of the National Council for Peace and Order to revoke the order issued by virtue of Section 44 declaring Wat Dhammakaya as a “controlled zone”.

By Thai PBS Reporters