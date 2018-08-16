Eight year old “Arab” child assaulted in 7/11 by woman after motorcycle tumble in Pattaya

A grandmother took her eight year old granddaughter to Nong Prue police early this morning after she said she was assaulted by a woman in a 7/11.
The child is a daughter of a retired police officer and a person from the United Arab Emirates.
Full story: Thaivisa News
Thaivisa / Siam Chon News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Heavy Rain expected over next three days in Pattaya as Tropical Storm Bebinca hits Vietnam
-
Cambodia arrests Phuket man wanted in Chon Buri murder
-
Attempted rape as eighteen year old Pattaya woman tied up and super glued in her own home
-
Pattaya Police raid popular discos for Narcotics, firearms and Prostitution-Find nothing
-
Former Swiss driving instructor arrested in Sattahip