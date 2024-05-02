Man Arrested for Alleged Murder Over Dog Dispute in Nonthaburi Condo

At 11:40 AM, on April 30th, 2024, Rattanathibet police captured a suspect who allegedly murdered a next-door neighbour over a dog dispute in a condominium in Mueang Nonthaburi, Nonthaburi.

Arrest Warrants Issued for Japanese Suspects in Nonthaburi Murder Case

Mr. Narin (Last name withheld), a 40-year-old Thai-Swedish man, was arrested at a residence in the Chom Thong area, Bangkok, and a 38mm pistol reportedly used to commit the crimes was confiscated as evidence.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

